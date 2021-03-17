People living in the small central Queensland township of Sapphire have been told to evacuate after a torrential downpour early on Wednesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued an emergency alert before 5am, warning that Retreat Creek was rising rapidly and major flooding was expected.

The river skirts the southern end of Sapphire, which has a population of about 500.

“Properties in low-lying areas are likely to be impacted,” the statement said.

“Council advises residents to warn neighbours, secure belongings and move to higher ground now.”

Severe storms hit the area early on Wednesday and the local council estimated 175 millimetres fell in the Retreat Creek catchment.

Emergency Services said a person was rescued from the top of their car by another local on Rubyvale Road, about five kilometres from Sapphire.

Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes said visibility had hindered people’s evacuation plans.

“There might be between 30 and 60 residents that are along some of those [low lying] areas that need to get up and out,” he said.

“They need to get moving.

“The difficulty is that the Gemfields is a very strong tourist attraction area and there may be tourists there that are not familiar with that.”

Authorities believe nobody has been injured and Mr Hayes said he hoped emergency crews would confirm “that everyone is safe”.

“As far as we know, those people that are in any harm’s way, have moved to higher ground or moved to the SES shed.

“We need to inspect some property and just make sure we cover those people.”

The Mayor said flash flooding in short, sharp bursts was common to the Sapphire terrain.

“I’ve spoken this morning to people on the ground at Sapphire … the creek’s come up quite sharp and hard and may go down just as quickly because there’s not that much water behind it.

“That’s the risk we have to manage.”

–ABC