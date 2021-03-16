News State QLD News Qld extends virus restrictions as ‘precautionary measure’
Updated:

Qld extends virus restrictions as ‘precautionary measure’

queensland virus
The Princess Alexandra Hospital went into lockdown after the doctor's case emerged. Photo: ABC News:/Stefan Lowe
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says there is no sign of community transmission linked to a COVID-infected Brisbane doctor so far, as more than half of her close contacts have returned negative test results.

It comes as the lockdown in hospitals, prisons, aged care and disability centres in the Greater Brisbane region have been extended for another 72 hours.

Speaking at the Gold Coast University Hospital, Ms Palaszczuk said the extension was a precautionary measure.

“Be patient for another 72 hours, just while we finalise all of this data and get the test results in,” she said.

Health authorities have been urgently testing hundreds of close contacts linked to the doctor who tested positive for the British strain of coronavirus last week after working at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

Authorities have also been investigating whether a returned traveller infected another guest while in hotel quarantine at Brisbane’s Hotel Grand Chancellor.

The hotel was sent into a 72-hour lockdown on Sunday, with guests unable to leave or enter the building.

Queensland recorded no locally acquired cases and conducted 7,000 tests in the past 24 hours.

-more to come

-ABC

Topics:

Coronavirus Queensland
Follow Us

Trending Now

matt canavan astrazeneca
Coalition senator urges pause to AstraZeneca rollout, casts doubt on TGA
Jane Gilmore
Jane Gilmore: Scott Morrison has ignored women. It shows in the streets, and it will show at the polls
Police shrugged off the Proud Boys, until they attacked the Capitol
Calls for legislated human right to housing as rental market fails low-income Australians
Young people falling behind in economic recovery
Grammys fashion: Nostalgic nods, leather and an unmade bed
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video