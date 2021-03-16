School in lockdown as police hunt armed man

A primary school has been locked down as police hunt a man believed to the armed with a gun on the northern Gold Coast.

Officers declared a Public Safety Preservation Act covering the Ormeau State School and parts of Ormeau on Tuesday morning.

The lockdown covers Mirambeena Drive, Wharf Road, Pimpama Jacobs Well Road and Creek Street.

Ormeau State School posted that students were safe amid the police activity.

“Please be advised children are safe, have had their lunch and are working in their rooms,” a post on the school’s Facebook page said.

“Our SMS carrier had some delay in sending the messages and we have now sent it twice as well as an email.

“We will keep you updated to the best of our knowledge – no updates at this time.”

Principal Kimberley Button later advised via Facebook that an update for school pick-up would be issued as soon as possible.

Police have been hunting a man since domestic violence incident at nearby Upper Coomera on Monday night.

Officers say no one was physically harmed in the incident at a home on Gannon Way.

-AAP