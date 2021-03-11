News State QLD News Queensland to review how women are treated in the criminal justice system
Updated:

Premier Palaszczuk announced the review into women's experiences in the criminal justice system in an early-morning tweet. Photo: AAP
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced a “wide-ranging” review into the experiences of women in the criminal justice system.

Ms Palaszczuk said she wanted to make sure sexual and domestic violence were being reported and justice was being done.

“One in five Queensland women having experienced sexual violence since the age of 15 and one in four women having experienced violence at the hands of their partner,” she said in an early-morning tweet announcing the review.

“We know that the experience of the criminal justice system for women as victims, survivors or accused is different than it is for men.

Justice McMurdo will lead the probe as part of her Women’s Safety and Justice Taskforce. Photo: AAP

“We also know that women and girls are disproportionally affected as victims of sexual assault, but it remains one of the most under-reported crimes.

“Only a small proportion of reported cases are prosecuted in court and achieve a conviction.

“Women also face a range of barriers when they seek help, which can draw out the legal process adding to their trauma.”

The former President of the Queensland Court of Appeal, Margaret McMurdo will lead the investigation as part of her new, independent Women’s Safety and Justice Taskforce.

The taskforce had already been investigating coercive control and is due to report in October.

-ABC

