Man, 82, charged with murder of wife at Varsity Lakes on Gold Coast

The body of the elderly woman was found by police in a Varsity Lakes home yesterday. Photo: ABC News/Jennifer Huxley
An 82-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his elderly wife at a home on the Gold Coast.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene about 1:30pm Thursday after a visitor went to check on the couple.

Officers found the body of Robyn Beever, 82, inside the home.

Her husband, Max Beever, was also found with serious injuries and was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital, where he remains this morning under police guard.

He has been charged with one count of murder and is expected to appear in Southport Magistrates Court today, pending hospital clearance.

Police have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

ABC

