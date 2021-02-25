Queensland to reopen to Melbourne amid vaccination drive

Queensland will reopen to residents of Greater Melbourne, as the state waits for the federal government to explain a vaccine bungle involving two aged-care residents in Brisbane.

The state has imposed mandatory hotel quarantine on visitors from the Victorian capital since it was declared a coronavirus hotspot on February 13.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says Queensland will reopen to Melbourne from 1am on Saturday.

The move comes as Queensland recorded one new case of coronavirus overnight — acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

The state also administered 415 doses of the Pfizer vaccine yesterday, bringing the total to 942 this week.

“As we say ‘Queensland is the place to be’, and from Saturday family, friends and visitors from Victoria can once again experience all that our great state has to offer,” she told Parliament.

Ms Palaszczuk said federal investigations are continuing into how two residents at Brisbane’s Holy Spirit Nursing Home were given four times the correct dosage of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

The pair – an 88-year-old man in hospital and a 94-year-old woman who remains at the home – have so far not shown any adverse reactions but they are being closely monitored.

“We welcome the Commonwealth’s commitment to sharing the findings of its investigation with Queensland, and what actions will be taken to ensure that that doesn’t occur again,” she told Parliament.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has revealed the doctor who administered the vaccine had not been properly trained.

The Premier renewed her call for an emergency national cabinet meeting so the Prime Minister can explain the vaccine rollout in aged care facilities.

“That’s logical, to talk about the vaccine rollout, to make sure we’re aware of the communications campaign, to ensure that the training has happened,” she told Nine’s Today program on Thursday.

The Premier said the two elderly people in question are not out of the woods yet.

She said the next 24 to 48 hours were “critical” for the woman in hospital.

When asked if she would try to suspend aged care vaccinations until the issues were dealt with, Ms Palaszczuk said the federal government had assured her it had taken action to prevent a repeat.

“Well it’s up to the Commonwealth government to ensure that the training is happening for those contractors that are administering the vaccine in aged-care homes,” she said.

The Premier also wants the Commonwealth to share data with states on its vaccine rollout, like the facilities where the shots are occurring and how many.

“We don’t know where the Commonwealth is administering the vaccine and the data collection for the aged care,” she said.

“I think that’s very simple, just to ask for those updates, even if they’re weekly.”

-with AAP