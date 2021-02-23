News State QLD News Bodies found after Queensland house fire

Bodies found after Queensland house fire

browns plain house fire
The bodies were found in the ruins of the burned house. Photo: ABC News
Share
Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email

Two bodies have been found in the ruins of a woman’s house burnt to the ground in suspicious circumstances south of Brisbane.

The 49-year-old, who was recently granted a domestic violence order, and a 49-year-old man known to her are unaccounted for after the Browns Plains blaze.

The man’s silver ute was found in a nearby car park after Monday morning’s fire, which police believe was deliberately lit.

Autopsies will determine whether the bodies found late Monday night are those of the missing pair.

Acting Detective Inspector Daniel Cunningham said it could take fire investigators up to a week to prepare a report about the cause of the blaze.

He wouldn’t confirm where the man lived or reports neighbours heard the couple arguing in the days before the fire.

“I can’t comment specifically on this particular history but in any situation involving domestic and family violence, it’s always concerning to us always, always,” Detective Inspector Cunningham said.

He confirmed a temporary protection order was issued by Beenleigh Magistrates Court on February 9.

Police are calling for anyone with any information about the couple or the blaze to come forward.

Topics:

Queensland
Follow Us

Trending Now

Australia’s COVID vaccine rollout has started: When will you get the jab?
‘The end of James Packer’: Andrews government calls royal commission into Crown
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Prince William
Royal rift beyond repair? Prince William ‘insulted’ by the Sussexes’ split
Married at First Sight recap: It’s Coco’s world and we’re all just living in it
Scientists confirm kangaroo painting is earliest known work of rock art in Australia
Coronavirus scam text
Coronavirus scammers prepare to target Australians over vaccine rollout, experts warn
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video