Queensland police have confirmed two people are unaccounted for after a fire destroyed a unit block in Browns Plains on Brisbane’s southside on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to Myola Street about 4.00am, where it took fire crews 30 minutes to contain the blaze.

A spokesperson for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) said 10 crews were dispatched to the scene.

QFES said crews arrived to find the entire two-storey unit engulfed by fire.

Paramedics were also called to the scene, but did not treat any patients.

Police and fire investigators remain at the address.

Authorities have not yet released details or the identity of the missing people.

-ABC