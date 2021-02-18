News State QLD News Police at scene of suspected hostage situation in Brisbane’s south
Updated:

Police at scene of suspected hostage situation in Brisbane’s south

seige sunnybank
Several police cars involved in the siege on Dyson Avenue in the Brisbane suburb of Sunnybank. Photo: ABC
Queensland Police are negotiating a suspected hostage situation with an armed man inside a house in Brisbane’s south.

It is not known how many others are in the house, but there are reports there is at least one young child.

The man was known to police, and officers had visited the location before the siege, police confirmed.

“Police are concentrating on coming to a peaceful resolution to the incident,” Acting Inspector Mick Ackery said.

“Specialist police or making all attempts to engage with the person in the house.”

The stand-off began about 11am on Thursday (Queensland time) near Banoon Station, near Sunnybank, about 11am on Thursday.

hostage sunnybank
The area affected by the exclusion zone. Image: Queensland Police

Police have cordoned off a broad area bounded by Dyson Avenue, Geddes Place, Beenleigh Road and Ganda Place.

Beenleigh line trains are skipping Banoon Station, and are running express between Sunnybank and Coopers Plains stations. There are also extensive traffic delays in the area.

The public is urged to avoid the area and residents have been told to follow the advice of emergency services on the ground.

 

Queensland
