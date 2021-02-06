Police have recovered the body of a man after a woman drowned following a late-night swim in big surf on the Gold Coast.

The pair were initially seen going into the ocean at Old Burleigh Rd, Broadbeach, about 9.20pm on Thursday.

A woman in her late 20s was found laying unresponsive on the beach about half an hour later and emergency services were called.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body of gym manager Jake Jacobs, understood to be in his early 30s, was found on Friday night at Narrowneck, about five kilometres north of where he had disappeared.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

Several beaches are closed on the Gold Coast due to dangerous conditions and swimmers are reminded to stay between the flags.

It is the third drowning on the Gold Coast in 36 hours.

A hazardous surf warning has been issued for the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Fraser Island, with swells up to three metres.

The Bureau of Meteorology said although ex-tropical cyclone Lucas was well off the coast, in the Coral Sea, it was still causing havoc for beaches in the south-east.

Nathan Fife from Gold Coast Lifesaving said long breaks in between sets were making them more powerful.

He said many beaches were closed and even walking near water at high tide was a risk, given the fast-moving swell hitting the shore.

He pleaded with swimmers to be cautious and attend only patrolled beaches, and to surf only if experienced.

“We want everyone to stay safe so please listen to the lifeguards, he said.

-with AAP