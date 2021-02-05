Body of woman found in Gold Coast surf, search underway for man

A woman has drowned and a search is underway for a man in waters off Queensland’s Gold Coast.

Police said the man and woman, who are known to each other, were seen entering the ocean at the northern end of Broadbeach about 9:20pm yesterday.

The woman was found by a member of the public unconscious in the surf about an hour later.

Attempts were made to revive her but she died at the scene.

Police immediately launched a helicopter search for the man.

Male clothes were found left on the beach.

The aerial search resumed this morning and police are also scouring the beach.

Anyone who may have information are being asked to contact authorities.

A report will be prepared for the coroner in relation to the woman.

Dangerous surf warning

A hazardous surf warning is current for the south-east coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast swell as high as 2.5 metres along the Gold and Sunshine coasts and Fraser Island.

Meteorologist Pieter Claassen said the conditions were likely to continue across the weekend.

“It’s important if you are out on the beach or out on the water to have a look at our warnings and make sure you’re up to date with the latest conditions as well,” he said.

“Those conditions should last from early Friday through to the weekend.”

-ABC