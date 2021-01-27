A 17-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of murder after allegedly hitting two pedestrians who were walking their dog in Alexandra Hills, east of Brisbane.

The teenager is accused of striking the 31-year-old woman, who was pregnant, and the 37-year-old man as they crossed an intersection just before 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Police said the boy had stolen a 4WD about an hour before the crash from a home in nearby Cleveland.

He then allegedly deliberately collided with a car at an intersection before speeding away.

It is alleged he then ran a red light, crashed into an oncoming truck and then rolled onto the pedestrians.

They died at the scene.

With just minor injuries, the boy then allegedly ran from the scene.

Making his way to Kingston Avenue, the boy then allegedly stole a set of keys from a home and was trying to start the car in the garage when the owner approached him.

He fled again but was followed by the owner to Chelsea Crescent, where he was arrested by police.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said 10 crews, including critical care paramedics and a medical director, responded to the incident.

Six people were treated by paramedics at the scene for shock and minor injuries, but only one was taken to hospital.

The teen was also taken to hospital for minor injuries.

The teen is due to face the Brisbane Children’s Court on Wednesday on charges including two counts of murder, dangerous driving and burglary.

Mark Loborek said he was jogging along the road when the crash happened.

“It was a big crash and I was just in shock and I couldn’t believe what was going on,” he said.

“I saw a young fella sprint off and some people grabbed him – some locals grabbed him and held him down until the police arrived.”

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said it was especially tragic when people were killed on Queensland roads in these circumstances.

“My heart goes out to the family of those who passed away it is an incredible tragedy and I know it is under investigation by police and I am sure there will be more to come on that,” he said.