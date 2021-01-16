Queensland records no new cases of community transmission of COVID-19

Queensland is growing more confident the Hotel Grand Chancellor outbreak has been contained as the state reports no new local coronavirus cases.

It’s been 14 days since one of the Brisbane hotel’s cleaners, whose infection led to a city-wide snap lockdown last weekend, worked at the facility.

“We haven’t had any additional cases other than those six that we have told you about before,” Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young told reporters on Saturday.

Some guests who were transferred from the Brisbane hotel to another hotel will be able to leave quarantine at 6pm on Saturday.

“This is all very good news,” Dr Young said.

“It means that, I believe, due to very quick work by a lot of people and by the people of Greater Brisbane, that there is every chance we have contained this cluster.

“It’s a little bit too early to say – we’ve still got to wait for that 14 days from when people had contact in the community before we can be certain – but it is looking promising.”

Meanwhile, Dr Young said a Cairns man who returned a positive result in the community is now testing negative.

“We are still waiting on the serology test results to be absolutely convinced, but I really do believe that that is a historical case,” she said.

The only new case found in Queensland on Friday was that of a child in hotel quarantine whose parents have already tested positive.

The child and their parents, who flew in from South Africa, are in hospital.

The state now has 29 active cases.

Some 9500 people were tested on Friday, Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said.

“We want to see those numbers staying high,” she told reporters.

Australia Day celebrations have been scaled back in Brisbane in response to the hotel quarantine outbreak.

The nation’s largest citizenship ceremony will still be held at the showgrounds, but it is now restricted to new citizens and their guests.

The wider public will need to watch the evening fireworks from home.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said he was incredibly disappointed but residents’ health and adhering to health guidelines must come first.

“I don’t want anyone to be left out and between now and Australia Day we will be working around the clock to find a way to share this fireworks spectacular with all of Brisbane, ideally via live stream,” he said.

