News State QLD News Police scour bush for missing Queensland woman
Updated:

Police scour bush for missing Queensland woman

Police and SES volunteers are searching bushland and waterways for a Brisbane woman not seen since December 14.
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A major search of bushland and waterways in Brisbane’s east is underway for a 38-year-old woman reported missing from Capalaba.

Natarn Auld was last seen at a home on Mount Cotton Road in the early hours of December 14.

Detectives and SES volunteers on Wednesday launched a search of bushland in an industrial area at Nudgee, west of the Gateway Motorway, as police divers scour Nudgee Creek.

Police and family hold serious concerns for Ms Auld after failing to attend a pre-arranged meeting and not being contactable for more than a week.

She is about 170cm tall with long brunette hair and a slight build. Ms Auld was last seen wearing dark-coloured long pants, a dark jumper with long sleeves, thongs and a gold necklace.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

-AAP

Topics:

Queensland
Follow Us

Trending Now

#IStandWithDan v #DictatorDan: How Twitter manipulated Melbourne
Dr Anthony Fauci, top health officials get vaccinated against the coronavirus
Credit card debt has fallen, but this trend has financial counsellors worried
scott morrison donald trump
Donald Trump awards Scott Morrison Legion of Merit for leadership
Prince William Kate Middleton Prince Charles Camilla
Royals rebuked for rule-breaking walk
The native trees, bushes and flowers that make a very Australian Christmas
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video