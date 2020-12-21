Grave concerns for missing Gold Coast swimmer

Police hold grave concerns for a man who remains missing after going swimming on the Gold Coast more than 24 hours ago.

The 25-year-old Brisbane man went swimming with three friends at the main beach at Surfers Paradise on Sunday morning.

Police were called at 2.30am when the man did not return .

The group encountered rough waters and tough conditions, Queensland Police Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said on Sunday.

“I’m advised that a number of people in that group came into difficulty whilst they were swimming,” he said.

“The conditions really weren’t set up for swimming, particularly at night.”

Another man was treated on the beach.

A search and rescue operation for the man is ongoing, but Superintendent Wheeler said police held grave concerns for his safety.

The group had travelled from Brisbane for a celebration.

-AAP