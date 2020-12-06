A bushfire burning on Fraser Island could impact Happy Valley village and residents have been told to prepare to leave.

An update from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services states the fire is burning 3.5km northwest of Happy Valley and conditions could get worse.

“People in the vicinity of Happy Valley (when asked to leave) should leave the area to the Eastern Beach and head south towards Eurong,” it states.

As of 10.15am (AEST) on Sunday the fire was travelling southeast towards Yidney Lake, between Moon Point Road and Old Happy Valley Road.

The bushfires were sparked by an illegal campfire on October 14 and have destroyed at least 82,500 hectares of the national park.

The fire continues to burn on multiple fronts on the east and west sides of the island.

About 100 specialist firefighters are on the ground.

They are being supported by fixed-wing bombers, heli-attack bombers, air attack platforms, an air observation platform, a large aerial tanker and an LAT lead plane.

Fraser Island is about 250km north of Brisbane, 123km long and covers 181,851 hectares.

-AAP