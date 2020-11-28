Queensland man charged with terrorism offences

A man from Bundaberg has been charged with terrorism offences following a Queensland Joint Counter Terrorism Team (QLD JCTT) investigation.

The 29-year-old Kepnock man was arrested on Friday and charged with one count of acts done in preparation for, or planning, terrorist acts.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

The man is expected to face Brisbane Arrest Court today.

It will be alleged he was planning to undertake a terrorist act in the Bundaberg region and had sought firearms training.

Investigators became concerned about threats the man allegedly made towards a member of the public.

They executed a search warrant at a property in Kepnock on November 3.

Police seized a number of electronic devices and a notebook at the address for evidentiary purposes.

It will be alleged the electronic devices contained documents indicating a desire to undertake acts of violent extremism.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) Assistant Commissioner of counter terrorism Scott Lee said QLD JCTT investigators targeted the criminal behaviour to ensure the safety of the community.

“The decision to charge this man was made to prevent a terrorist attack in Australia and to protect the community,” Assistant Commissioner Lee said.

“The investigation highlights the professionalism and dedication of the individuals and agencies involved in the JCTT, and their commitment to bringing people to account for their criminal actions.”

