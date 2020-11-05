News State Queensland Elderly Qld couple die after home elevator malfunction

The couple, both in their 80s, passed away after being taken to hospital. Photo: ABC
An elderly couple has died in hospital after falling from an elevator at a home in north Queensland.

Queensland police said officers were called to a home at Little Crescent in Ayr around midday yesterday.

They said emergency services found a man and woman, both in their 80s, with critical head injuries after falling from the lift onto a concrete surface.

The husband and wife were driven from the Burdekin for critical treatment at the Townsville University Hospital.

Police said they both died during the night.

An investigation is underway into how the incident happened, but police believe the elevator malfunctioned.

The Ayr Criminal Investigation Branch is analysing the scene.

Police said a report would be prepared for the coroner.

-ABC

