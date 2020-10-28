News State Queensland Schoolboy speared through groin with javelin

Schoolboy speared through groin with javelin

javelin boy school injury
Ambulance officers were called to the Coomera school oval on Wednesday morning. Photo: AAP
A 12-year-old Queensland schoolboy has been impaled through his groin by a javelin, with paramedics saying he is “very lucky” the injury wasn’t worse.

Paramedics received a triple-zero call about 11am on Wednesday saying a boy had suffered a “penetrating injury to his groin” following an incident at a Gold Coast oval.

The school is being widely reported as Saint Stephens College in Coomera

“The boy had a javelin through his groin region,” paramedic Stuart Cutajar said.

“It was a non-life-threatening injury and very minimal blood loss.

“He remained conscious and alert.

“Very lucky, my word.”

Firefighters helped paramedics remove the javelin.

In a statement, the school said the college nurse had given first aid until paramedics arrived to treat the boy and take him to Gold Coast University Hospital.

“The student’s parents were immediately contacted and support is being offered to those impacted by the incident,” it said.

“The welfare of our students remains the No.1 priority of the college.”

The boy was in a stable condition in hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

-with AAP

