Queensland records another day of zero new coronavirus cases

Queensland has now reached 21 days without community transmission after the state recorded zero new coronavirus cases overnight.

Just four active cases remain across the state.

Speaking in Cairns, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was great to see Queensland families out and about, enjoying the school holidays.

“This is the Queensland I want to see into the future,” she said.

“We have been able to do this because of our strong health response.

“We have had to make tough decisions, I had to make tough decisions, to keep Queenslanders safe.

“Now we can focus on our economic recovery because of the decisions that we have made in relation to our health.”

Ms Palaszczuk said there were also plans to increase the hotel quarantine capacity in Cairns.

There is currently one hotel operating as a quarantine facility, and Ms Palaszczuk called on any other hotels that were interested to contact the Government.

“We are in discussions with a second hotel, and we’re hoping to be able to take around 150 returned Australians into Cairns per week,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

The Premier said it was “tragic” to see a second wave happening across Europe, where some 7,000 cases were recorded in the UK overnight.

“I don’t want to see that for Queensland at all so I want to thank Queenslanders for the great work and keep it up,” she said.

