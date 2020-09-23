News State Queensland Teenage girl hit by arrow in Queensland supermarket
Updated:

Teenage girl hit by arrow in Queensland supermarket

victoria shooting eastlink monash
A 15-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after she was struck by an arrow fired inside a supermarket. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a 15-year-old girl with a crossbow inside an Aldi supermarket in Booval, south of Brisbane.

Queensland police were called after the man, armed with a bow, was spotted inside the store.

“Police started receiving calls shortly after 4.30pm after the man was sighted walking down South Station Road discharging arrows,” a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The girl suffered injuries to her stomach and hand that were not considered life-threatening, and was taken to hospital.

A man in his 20s has since been taken into custody and a crime scene declared at the store.

“She was very lucky,” the spokesman said.

The man is assisting with the investigation and will face court Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

-with AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

treasury-home-loan-deferrals-edm
Treasury calls on banks to show ‘forbearance’ to prevent house price crash
AUSTRAC faces an uphill battle.
Government urged to beef up AUSTRAC after FinCEN leaks
Tibetan people funnelled into factory work by China, research shows
‘Airport rorts’: More turbulence for Scott Morrison as battlelines are drawn
Parkinson’s disease diagnosis ‘a relief’: MP urges others to shun fear and seek help
Reserve Bank keeps door open to further interest rate cuts
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video