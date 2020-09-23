Teenage girl hit by arrow in Queensland supermarket

A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a 15-year-old girl with a crossbow inside an Aldi supermarket in Booval, south of Brisbane.

Queensland police were called after the man, armed with a bow, was spotted inside the store.

“Police started receiving calls shortly after 4.30pm after the man was sighted walking down South Station Road discharging arrows,” a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The girl suffered injuries to her stomach and hand that were not considered life-threatening, and was taken to hospital.

A man in his 20s has since been taken into custody and a crime scene declared at the store.

“She was very lucky,” the spokesman said.

The man is assisting with the investigation and will face court Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

-with AAP