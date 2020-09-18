News State Queensland Eight rescued after boat capsizes off Queensland
A Queensland rescue helicopter was on its way to the stricken boat on Friday. Photo: Twitter/RACQ CQ Rescue
A cargo ship has come to the rescue of eight people whose recreational boat sank in waters off Gladstone, in Central Queensland.

Queensland water police, a helicopter and a rescue jet had been searching for the group after an EPIRB was activated from the 8-metre vessel before 10am on Friday.

The aircraft were circling above the group as they were being rescued by sailors aboard the bulk carrier RTM Twarra, after the merchant vessel was diverted to the scene by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.

The ship will now head to Gladstone.

“AMSA wishes to thank the crew of the RTM Twarra for their help in this successful rescue,” the organisation said.

