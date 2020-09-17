Queensland records one new coronavirus case

Queensland has recorded one new coronavirus case, a male healthcare worker in his 60s who was a close contact of a known case.

Health Minister Steven Miles said the positive result was recorded on the man’s tenth day in quarantine.

“There is no risk of community transmission from that particular case, and that’s precisely what we want to see here on in,” he said.

In the past five days there has been two new cases of COVID-19, both of whom were in quarantine.

There are 27 active cases in the state.

Mr Miles said after a drop in the state’s testing rate, it had now rebounded with more than 11,000 tests conducted state-wide in the last 24 hours.

There were no new cases of coronavirus in Queensland yesterday.

Mr Miles said the criteria used by Queensland authorities in deciding hotspots and restricted locations was that of the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC).

He said the government was considering health advice on whether to allow those living in the ACT to enter Queensland.

Mr Miles said they would be looking for 28 days of no community transmission outside of quarantine.

“We will look at the feasibility of the ACT given their long period of no transmission, but that’s challenging given they’re enveloped by New South Wales.

“Each day there are cases in New South Wales that aren’t in quarantine.”

Mr Miles said the government was monitoring the daily outbreaks in other states closely.

“We want to see those borders open up just as soon as it’s safe to do so,” he said.

He accused Prime Minister Scott Morrison of rejecting the AHPPC’s advice in attempting to design a separate definition of a hotspot.

“If you’re going to have experts, then you have to at least consider their advice,” Mr Miles said.

“You can’t reject their advice before it even gets considered by national cabinet, which appears to be what Scott Morrison has done here.”

