Man dead, 10 seriously injured after brawl in Brisbane’s north

A man has died and another 10 people have been seriously injured after a violent brawl in Brisbane’s north overnight involving knives and baseball bats.

Police said a fight broke out between two groups at O’Callaghan Park in Zillmere about 5.30pm on Sunday.

A man, believed to be about 20 years old, died at the scene, while 10 others were taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.

Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming said he believed the brawl involved two African groups.

“We believe knives and baseball bats were used in that attack,” he said.

“We know at least one young man has died and there are about 10 other people who have been hospitalised as a result of that incident.

“Two of those people, I’m led to believe, are in a critical condition.

“I’m concerned this incident is the result of a retribution amongst these people for an incident that happened earlier this week in the western suburbs of Brisbane.”

Detective Superintendent Fleming said he was concerned there could be further violence.

“What we would ask is for the community to remain calm,” he said.

“We are doing all we can to investigate this and hold people to account for the level of violence that happened.

“We are active right across South East Queensland now to ensure we don’t have a repeat of this.”

