Three people have died in a road crash involving four vehicles, at Mount Surround, south of Townsville, on Sunday afternoon.

A Ford Falcon travelling south on the Bruce Highway collided with a Mitsubishi Pajero travelling north about 12.30pm.

The two cars behind the Pajero – a Subaru Impreza and a Ford Ranger – were unable to avoid the collision.

The 56-year-old male driver of the Ford Falcon died instantly, while a 72-year-old man and 70-year-old woman, both from Mundingburra, in the Mitsubishi also died at the scene.

The Bruce Highway was closed for several hours.

Three people from the other cars behind were taken to Townsville University Hospital with injuries.

Very sad news, three people have died in a traffic crash south of Townsville today. https://t.co/7t0aWJ6RrN pic.twitter.com/MJJjasQlCd — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) September 13, 2020

The driver of the Subaru Impreza, a 33-year-old woman from Home Hill, was transported to Townsville University Hospital with a neck injury.

The driver and passenger in the Ford Ranger, a 39-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman both from Heatley, were transported to Townsville University Hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators are appealing for public assistance and asking anyone with information or dash cam to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.