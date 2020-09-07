Father’s Day fishing trip costs man $6800 in border fines, costs

A Brisbane fisherman is likely to be out of pocket more than $6800 after driving into northern NSW to buy a fishing rod on Father’s Day.

Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said the 43-year-old man used a false pass when attempting to re-enter via a road checkpoint, after an unsuccessful first attempt at another checkpoint at Tweed Heads.

“It’s a very expensive fishing rod, unfortunately, for that gentleman,” he said.

Only residents within specific “border bubble” postcodes are permitted to travel into NSW, as long as they remain within the identified areas.

Brisbane falls outside the border-bubble postcodes and the man has been issued with a $4003 infringement notice.

He must also pay for a flight into Queensland and then spend 14 days in hotel quarantine at a cost of about $2800.

Man attempted to use false pass

The man drove his car from Brisbane to Tweed Heads, but was refused entry.

“He’s then tried to go through another area with a false pass so we’ve had to take action against that person,” Chief Superintendent Wheeler said.

Chief Superintendent Wheeler said the rules had been in place since the hard border closure was introduced on August 8.

“By and large, people are doing the right thing. It’s just the people who think the rules don’t apply to them,” he said.

“It’s incredibly expensive for them, it’s incredibly inconvenient for them.

“Driving interstate just to purchase a fishing rod and thinking you can just come back in, that’s unfortunate.”

The Gold Coast police chief said his officers had now refused entry to 3500 people who had tried to cross into Queensland.

“The rules are there for a reason and that’s to try and stop the spread of COVID-19 into Queensland,” Chief Superintendent Wheeler said.

The man was one of three people issued with COVID infringement notices at border checkpoints on Sunday.

