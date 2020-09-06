Domestic violence claims another life in Queensland

A woman has been charged with the stabbing death of a man at Bray Park, north of Brisbane.

Police were called to a disturbance between the man and woman on Gloucester Crescent, Bray Park, about 11:30pm.

When they arrived, they found 50-year-old Kevin Crumblin in a neighbouring street, at a convenience store, with a stab wound.

He died at the scene from his injuries.

A crime scene was declared and investigations are ongoing.

A 41-year-old woman, from Bray Park, assisted police with their inquiries and was charged with murder domestic violence and contravening a domestic violence order.

She is due to appear in the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Neighbours said Mr Crumblin was an outgoing man.

“Larger than life, [he was a] very loud person,” one said.

“When he was around, you always knew he was there, he didn’t seem to worry anybody.”

Mr Crumblin’s death comes after several domestic violence charges in recent weeks, including the death of a four-year-old and his father in Far North Queensland, in a suspected murder-suicide.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said there had been too many tragedies.

“It’s unacceptable, I always say that,” he said.

“The last couple of days have been particularly concerning.

“We’re working, always working with other departments and our NGOs [non-government organisations] to make the legislation as strong as possible around this, to make sure the victims are safe as possible.”

