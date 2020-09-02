News State Queensland Two new cases of coronavirus recorded in Queensland
Updated:

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk gave an update on COVID-19 cases at a press conference in Cairns this morning. Photo: AAP
Queensland has recorded two new cases of coronavirus overnight.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the latest results were linked to existing cases and authorities were comfortable with the results.

She said the cases in south-east Queensland were “contained” and did not consider the current outbreak significant.

The total number of active cases in Queensland is now 28 with just over 18,000 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The active cases are linked to the cluster which has spread from the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre and the Queensland Corrective Services Academy.

Ms Palaszczuk announced yesterday the southern border restrictions would remain in place for September, meaning no interstate travellers for the school holidays.

Speaking in Cairns this morning, the Premier talked up intrastate travel instead.

“We have to keep the border measures in place to keep Queenslanders safe,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“We’ve got Brisbane to Cairns as the busiest route in the country currently.

“I want Queenslanders who haven’t been to the tropical north to come here and experience it firsthand.”

-more to come

