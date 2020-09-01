COVID-positive man who fled Melbourne for Brisbane nabbed at airport

Queensland Police have intercepted a COVID-positive man who fled Melbourne for the Sunshine State on Monday.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the 48-year-old man tested positive for the virus in Victoria “some time ago” and Victorian authorities had been trying to locate him.

He arrived in Brisbane just after 9am on Monday, on flight JQ560 from Melbourne.

“He was intercepted at the airport as someone coming from a hot spot and put into quarantine,” Mr Miles said.

“Victorian authorities, subsequent to that, advised that he was positive and so, fortunately, was already in quarantine. The only concern with regards to contact tracing, therefore, relates to people who were on that flight.”

Police are investigating if an offence has been committed.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said police had done “a wonderful job” to apprehend the man.

“Just imagine if that person had got out into our community,” she said.

“My hat goes off to all of the police who are working on our borders right across our state.”

There were also two new virus cases overnight in Queensland. One is a 37-year-old male nurse at Ipswich Hospital, who had mild abdominal pain and got a test.

The other is an 18-year-old student at Staines Memorial College at Redbank Plains. He was already in quarantine.

The college, which has about 600 students, is closed and testing is underway.

Also on Tuesday, Ms Palaszczuk said Queensland’s southern border restrictions would remain throughout September.

“There will be no changes for the month of September,” she said.

Ms Palaszczuk said the decision would be reviewed at the end of every month.

“Our chief health officer, Dr [Jeannette] Young, has made it very clear she doesn’t want to see community transmission, and there is community transmission at the moment in the southern states,” she said.

Queensland has 28 active COVID cases.

-with agencies