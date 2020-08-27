There have been two new cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours, one person who is in hotel quarantine and a man who is a trainer from Queensland’s corrective services.

Correctional facilities in the state are in lockdown after the trainer, from the Queensland Corrective Services (QCS) Academy at Wacol, returned a positive result yesterday afternoon.

He had trained 14 recruits and worked alongside 11 colleagues who have all been tested and are in quarantine.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said reports that he had been working in prisons was incorrect.

“As a precaution some of our corrective service facilities have gone into lockdown,” she said.

Health Minister Steven Miles said there was not a clear link yet between the trainer’s case and that of the ongoing cluster at the Youth Detention Centre, also at Wacol.

He said the trainer had also been in places linked to other known cases.

“This individual lives in Forest Lake, works in Wacol, both locations where other cases of the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster are known to live or work.”

The other new case of COVID-19 was a Cairns resident who returned from Papua New Guinea.

