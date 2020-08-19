News State Queensland Two men dead after boat capsizes off Brisbane

Two men dead after boat capsizes off Brisbane

Authorities have confirmed two people have died after a boat capsized near Green Island in Moreton Bay, east of Brisbane. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Two people have died after a boat capsized in Moreton Bay off Brisbane.

Emergency services including a rescue helicopter were sent to the scene just after 1pm on Wednesday, with police divers entering the water.

Earlier, Queensland Ambulance Services said one person was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

One of the men was found clinging to the boat and was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition but later died.

Authorities are unable to confirm how many people were on board when the small boat capsized near Green Island between Manly and North Stradbroke Island.

An investigation is underway.

-with AAP

Trending Now

ellen
Ellen executives quit, leaving room for DJ tWitch to co-executive produce
Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky: The ‘view from the shore’ told through songlines, with generosity
President and Prime Minister taken captive during Mali mutiny
Women and men on sized money stacks
Fresh calls for cheaper child care as gender equality deteriorates
How NSW can avoid a second coronavirus wave as hotel guard tests positive
Senate report finds Russia engaged with Trump’s campaign advisers to get him elected
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video