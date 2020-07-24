After three weeks of being allowed to stand and consume drinks in licensed venues, Queenslanders will be again forced to sit by the state’s Chief Health Officer.

Jeanette Young said the decision was in response to the worsening outbreaks in Victoria and New South Wales.

“I’m reimposing that restriction [and] it starts today,” Dr Young said.

“It’s a requirement [to sit] and there will be compliance.”

At this stage, the density of people allowed in venues remains the same, with one person allowed per every 4 square metres, or one person per 2 square metres in smaller venues or a cap of 50 people.

“So the density requirement didn’t change, but people could stand,” Dr Young said.

“But because I’m more worried, as you can tell, about what is happening in southern states, I think we need to go back and just enforce it.

Patrons will still be allowed to approach the bar to buy a drink but will then have to return to sitting at a table.

Dr Young said it was easier for people to maintain a 1.5-metre distance from one another when they were seated.

The order comes as Queensland reported two new COVID-19 cases, as the state weighs up blacklisting more NSW residents from entering the state.

The two new cases are both returned overseas travellers who tested positive in mandatory hotel quarantine.

Queenslanders are being told to come home as NSW battles COVID-19 outbreaks and new border restrictions take effect at 1am on Monday.

Queenslanders coming from hotspots who arrive after the deadline will be required to quarantine in government-provided accommodation at their own expense.

Queensland added the Sydney suburb of Fairfield to the list of COVID-19 hotspots on Thursday, joining residents from Liverpool, Campbelltown and the state of Victoria banned from entering the state.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said both people were in quarantine and were not considered to be a threat.

The state’s total now stands at 1,076.

-More to come