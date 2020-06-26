Queensland Police are on course to reach a record 100,000 public interactions related to domestic violence incidents this financial year.

So far there have been more than 96,000 interactions, up 8 per cent from the same period last financial year.

The grim milestone of 100,000 interactions – including calls for service, domestic violence order applications and breaches, and orders serve – is expected to be reached before the end of June.

AAP has asked police if they can specify how many of the interactions have been callouts to deal with actual or threatened violence in Queensland homes.

Among the high-profile domestic violence cases in Queensland in 2020 has been the murder of Hannah Clarke and her three children – Laianah, Aaliyah, and Trey – by her estranged husband in Brisbane in February.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Nigel Gilliland was charged with the stabbing murder of his estranged wife, Karen, in Rockhampton. She died in front of their children on Wednesday.

Deputy Police Commissioner Tracy Linford said police had faced a steady increase in domestic violence work.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen increases year in, year out, in terms of calls for service,” she has told the ABC.

“Now is that a good thing or a bad thing? With a glass half full, I’d say that gives me some confidence that we are building the confidence of people to come to us and report it.”

1800 RESPECT 1800 737 732

Lifeline 131 114

beyondblue 1300 224 636

-with AAP