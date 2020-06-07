The death of four teens whose stolen car crashed in a Townsville suburb early on Sunday morning was “tragic beyond words”, says Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

The four died after the vehicle they were in crashed at the corner of Duckworth Street and Bayswater Road at Garbutt around 4.30am.

The driver was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition, police say.

Superintendent Glen Pointing said the victims were two boys and two girls.

“We think they are aged between 14 and 18. However we are yet to confirm their identity,” he said.

“From my understanding, the person [who survived] was the driver, but that will form part of our investigation as well.”

Superintendent Pointing said another stolen car was also being driven around Townsville last night.

“There were some reports those vehicles were driving dangerously,” he said.

“At no stage did police pursue that vehicle or try and stop that vehicle.”

He said the car was on the wrong side of the road at the time of the crash.

“No-one wants to see a tragedy like this, I can assure you,” he said.

“It’s a terrible outcome.”

Queensland police are expected to release more information later on Sunday.

“This is horrific,” Ms Palaszczuk told reporters.

“Four young people have lost their lives and there are four families that will be grieving.

“It is tragic beyond words.”

– with AAP and ABC