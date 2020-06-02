Apologies after false COVID-19 diagnosis for youngest ‘victim’

Queensland’s premier has apologised to the grieving family of a Blackwater man who was wrongly identified as having coronavirus.

“We are very sorry for the distress that the family is going through at the moment and has experienced – and to the people of Blackwater, thank you very much for cooperating,” Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Tuesday.

But she also defended the state government’s approach to last week’s death of Nathan Turner – who was thought at the time to be Australia’s youngest coronavirus victim.

“We have to take the advice of health at the time – and that rapid response was deployed,” she said.

“We are still not out of the woods yet but our response to COVID-19 has been, across-the-board, across Queensland, very good.”

There has been an angry backlash in the central Queensland mining town of Blackwater after confirmation late on Monday that Mr Turner, 30, did not die of COVID-19.

The town’s 5000 residents were on high alert and lining up for coronavirus tests after Queensland Health reported Mr Turner’s initial positive coronavirus test after his death last week.

His partner, Simone Devon, also reported he had had flu-like symptoms for several weeks.

But the death baffled authorities, because Mr Turner had not left Blackwater for several months, and there had previously been no confirmed cases of coronavirus there.

On Monday, officials said a subsequent test had returned a negative result and confirmed that Mr Turner’s death was no longer considered COVID-related.

Also on Monday, a Facebook post from Fairbairn Bakery Emerald confirmed that Ms Devon – who works at the bakery – had been told that a post-mortem examination confirmed Mr Turner did not have COVID-19. It was flooded with irate comments.

COVID19 FREE We have just got word from our staff member / Nathan's partner that his autopsy report has come in and… Posted by Fairbairn Bakery Emerald on Monday, June 1, 2020

On Tuesday, locals demanded answers, and an online petition seeking an apology from Ms Palaszczuk and chief health officer Jeannette Young quickly attracted more than 2500 signatures.

Health Minister and Deputy Premier Steven Miles also apologised, and defended the government’s response.

He said Blackwater had to be put on alert after Mr Turner’s initial positive test. But it was regrettable that his family had suffered unnecessarily, in light of “multiple” subsequent negative tests.

“Our ability to control this virus requires us to respond rapidly to every single positive test,” he said on Tuesday.

“We have to treat every positive test as though it is a positive case.

“However, I would like to personally apologise to his partner and his family for any distress that our actions in responding rapidly has caused them. I know it’s been incredibly distressing for them.”

Dr Young said false positive tests for the coronavirus were extremely rare.

She said the results were compromised by the fact that one sample from Mr Turner was contaminated with excessive blood from the autopsy process.

“There are two potential answers here. One is that it was a false positive. The other is that it was a true positive,” Dr Young said.

“We won’t know which it was, but I am confident about the actions that were taken on that night to protect the community of Blackwater.”

Queensland had one new coronavirus case overnight, a 41-year-old woman who arrived on a flight from Africa. She is in quarantine.

The state has five active coronavirus cases.

-with AAP