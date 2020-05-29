Detectives are investigating the sudden death of a 12-year-old boy in Cairns.

Emergency services were called to Shang Park at Mooroobool in the city’s west just after 6:00pm yesterday, after reports of a fight between two groups of youths.

It is believed the boy was with three others when they became involved in an altercation with another group, and he was knocked unconscious when he fell to the ground.

He was taken Cairns Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A crime scene has been established at the park and detectives are investigating what prompted the fight and what caused the boy’s death.

“Initial investigations suggest the boy was with three other boys when they became involved in a verbal altercation with another group at the location,” the police statement said.