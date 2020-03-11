Emergency services have found the wreckage of a small passenger plane that was reported missing on Wednesday morning in far north Queensland.

The aircraft was reported overdue at Lockhart River.

The wreckage of the plane, believed to be a Cessna 404 twin-engine piston, was found on a beach about five kilometres south of the Lockhart River township at 1.20pm.

There are reports five people were onboard the aircraft at the time it went missing. The Courier-Mail reports they were government workers.

Emergency services were called on Wednesday morning to the region, in Cape York, after reports the plane was missing.

At about 11:30am the Queensland Police Service and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority conducted a co-ordinated joint search for a missing light plane near Lockhart River.

The Bureau of Meteorology had earlier warned of high winds and flooding rain in the area, the result of a tropical low that is expected to develop into a cyclone over the Coral Sea at the weekend.

AMSA sent two rescue helicopters from Cairns and Horn Island and its Challenger Search and Rescue jet from Cairns to the area.

Police would not confirm how many people were on board the plane.

-with agencies