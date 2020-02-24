Man charged with murder of 11-month-old baby in Brisbane

A man has been charged with the murder of an 11-month-old baby girl in Brisbane.

Police say she was revived at a property at Corinda on February 1, but died in the Queensland Children’s Hospital four days later.

Diquan Erwin Lloyd Fisher, 18, from Inala in Brisbane’s south-west was charged on Saturday.

Police said he was known to the baby girl.

His case was mentioned in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

Mr Fisher did not appear in court and his lawyer did not make an application for bail.

-ABC