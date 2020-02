A Brisbane teenager has been charged with murdering a baby girl.

The 11-month-old was found unresponsive at a home at Corinda, southwest of the CBD, on February 1.

She was revived by paramedics but died at the Queensland Children’s Hospital four days later.

The 18-year-old Inala man will front Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

Queensland Police have not confirmed he was the father but say the man and baby were “known to each other”.

-AAP