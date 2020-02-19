News State Queensland Four cyclists in hospital after early-morning hit and run
Updated:

Police examine the blood-spattered car thought to be involved in Wednesday's hit and run. Photo: ABC
Police have found a car that struck five cyclists who were on an early morning ride in Townsville, north Queensland, in a hit-and-run incident.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Dalrymple Road at Mount Louisa, about 5.40am on Wednesday.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said four people were taken to hospital.

townsville cyclists hit run
Bicycles lie abandoned on the road as police examine the scene in Townsville. Photo: ABC

Two of the cyclists are in a serious condition – a woman in her 50s has a leg injury and a woman in her 40s has leg and pelvic injuries.

Two men, aged 50 and 30, are in a stable condition with back injuries.

A woman in her 50s has minor injures.

The car was dumped outside a wreckers at suburban Mount Louisa, where a second crime scene has been set up. No arrests have been made.

One lane of the road has been closed.

-ABC

