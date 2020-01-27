Woman chokes to death in lamington-eating competition

A woman has died after she choked on a lamington during an Australia Day lamington-eating competition in southeast Queensland, it has been reported.

It’s believed the 60-year-old suffered a seizure after choking on the Australian cake at a Hervey Bay venue on Sunday afternoon, News Corp reports.

Efforts were made to resuscitate her and she was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital but could not be revived.

A witness, Della Firth, said on Facebook it was a “very sad day” and said she believed the woman was “mentally challenged” having spoken to her earlier in the day.

“This lady shovelled the lamington into her mouth with no restraint….inhaled the coconut and arrested,” said Ms Firth.

“The pub was very quick to respond with CPR, and the ambulance rocked up soon but working on her over half a hour it didn’t look good.

“Did the pub do anything wrong…no…should someone with a mental disability be in a lamington eating competition….no….was anyone there to stop her….no….she was obviously high functioning and there alone….so so sad.”