More than 16,000 customers in south-east Queensland have been affected by power outages on Tuesday night after storms hit the state’s south-east coast.

Most of the region, stretching from Noosa to around the Gold Coast, were affected by storms, a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman told AAP.

A wind gust of 96 kilometres per hour was recorded at Nambour at 4.34pm.

While a severe thunderstorm warning for south-east Queensland was cancelled, a warning remained in place on Tuesday evening for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett forecast district.

“Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours,” the bureau said in a statement at 7pm.

Areas including Kilkivan, Cherbourg, Wondai and Murgon were forecast as likely to be affected.

Some 16,031 customers in areas including the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane City, Somerset Regional and Scenic Rim Regional councils were still being affected by power outages after 9pm.

BOM forecaster Lauren Pattie told ABC the storms had been fuelled by hot unstable air that had made it feel “very tropical outside, quite sticky as well“.

“We got to a top of 30.9 degrees [Celsius] around the [Brisbane] city,” she said.

“The dew points are really high — that’s the amount of moisture in the air — so you walk out in the air and it feels really heavy.

“A dew point above 20 is considered very sticky and at the moment we’re sticking around 24.9 and it’s been like that all day.”

It comes as forecasters have issued Queensland’s first flood warning since May last year for a shire that has been fully drought-declared for six long, hard years.

The past week of showers and storms has pushed the Paroo River at Caiwarro, in outback Bulloo shire, to minor flood levels.

More rain is expected over the catchment in coming days, the river at Hungerford is likely to exceed that on Wednesday or Thursday.

That would be a small miracle for south-western communities that have been drought declared since January 2014.

Overnight the temperature in Brisbane fell to 26 degrees, but because of the high level of moisture in the air, the apparent, or “feels like”, temperature at 3am was 31.1 degrees Celsius.

Sticky nights are expected until the end of the week, with the humidity, day and night time temperatures to remain high.

Top temperatures in the southeast corner are expected to hover around the mid-30s, while overnight temperatures are forecast to be four to seven degrees above average.

“We are continuing to forecast some muggy and quite uncomfortable conditions for south-east Queensland and indeed much of the eastern coastal fringe this week,” Ms Hoff said.

