Three injured, communities under threat as bushfire rages at Lowmead, north of Bundaberg

Three people have been injured in a bushfire north of Bundaberg in southern Queensland, authorities say.

The fast-moving bushfire that started on Monday afternoon is burning through a timber plantation near Bundaberg.

The Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) said a man aged in his 50s suffered burns to his face, arms and neck, and was also being treated for smoke inhalation.

The QAS said a woman aged in her 60s had minor burns to her face was being taken by ambulance to Bundaberg hospital, while a second man aged in his 50s was taken to hospital as a precaution.

No other details were available.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) said residents at Lowmead and Pine Creek should be prepared to leave in case the fire worsens.

QFES said in its alert at 9.25pm that the dangerous fire was travelling in a south-westerly direction towards Lowmead Road, and affecting residents along Tableland Road, south of Mitchell Road, and Lowmead Road, west of Mitchell Road.

Earlier, authorities said residents north of the fire, including along Lowmead Road, should travel in a south-westerly direction via John Clifford Way and then north via the Bruce Highway towards Miriam Vale.

Residents south of the fire are advised to travel in a south-easterly direction via Lowmead Road towards Rosedale.

There are no reports of any homes being lost in the fire so far.

Blaze flares up, closing highway

Hundreds of hectares had already burnt and many more were still alight as the blaze flared up again on Tuesday, forcing the closure of the Isis Highway.

Waterbombing aircraft have been going non-stop since the fire broke out on Monday, returning to Bundaberg airport every few minutes to fill up.

QFES Acting Inspector Archie Andrews there had been numerous crews on the ground since Monday working under very difficult conditions with the wind.

“There was a couple of homes, one about 10.30 last night, that came under direct threat, and we put four urban appliances on there and we laid a foam blanket around the house and surround to protect it from the ember attack,” he said.

“It’s taking its toll as far as far as fatigue is concerned so it’s something we’re very mindful of.”

Acting Police Inspector Michael McGarry said authorities had door-knocked in the area to advise residents to be alert and consider leaving or at least make preparations.

“This is very trying conditions … so as you can imagine it’s putting enormous strain on assets,” he said.

–ABC