Teen charged with stabbing murder after Gold Coast fight

A 15-year-old Logan boy has been charged with the stabbing murder of another teenager on the Gold Coast.

Parkwood teen Jack Beasley, 17, died after he was allegedly stabbed in the chest in a fight on Surfers Paradise Boulevard on Friday night.

Another 17-year-old was stabbed in the chest and back but survived.

Police said the victims and three others became involved in an altercation with another group of five others soon after 8pm on Friday.

The two groups were not known to each other, according to police.

Despite the efforts of an off-duty doctor who witnessed the attack, Jack Beasley died.

As news of his passing spread, a large group of friends converged on the scene of the attack on Saturday, weeping and hugging as they laid flowers.

The Courier Mail reports that a chef at a nearby restaurant told how he held the frightened, dying teen in his arms.

“He just said ‘it hurts, it hurts … I don’t want to die,” a shaken Zac Saimoun told the Queensland newspaper.

Mr Saimoun, head chef and manager at Nicolini’s Italian restaurant, was clearing tables when he heard the fight erupt between about 10 males, the newspaper reports.

“I just heard the commotion and looked over – there was a big bunch of blokes wrestling and grabbing each other’s T-shirts and some punches,” Mr Saimoun said.

“Then everyone bailed, scattered.

“I saw one fellow clutching his chest and blood on his hands. I just ran over and helped him as best as I could.

“Everyone had left him, pretty much. I didn’t realise he’d been stabbed until I’ve seen all the blood when I got over there.

“I just kept the pressure on his wound and tried my best and started some CPR once he died. He went and he was gone … I gave him a bit of CPR and he came back.

“Then he went (died) again about five minutes later. The ambulance seemed to take forever.”

Earlier, police released an image of three males who may have been able to assist with the investigation.

All three were described as of Islander appearance, with short black hair and possibly aged in their late teens

The 15-year-old from Waterford in the Logan area has been charged with murder and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to face the Beenleigh Children’s Court on December 16.