Boy escapes latest Fraser Island dingo attack with minor injury

Rangers have warned people to keep their distance from the dingo pack after yet another attack. Photo: Twitter
A boy has been bitten by a dingo on Fraser island off the Queensland coast

The attack on the school-aged child was reported on Eastern Beach at 6pm on Saturday.

Paramedics treated the boy for minor injuries to his hand, but he didn’t need to be taken to hospital.

It is not the first attack on the island, also known as K’gari, this year.

A 14-month-old boy needed surgery in April after a dingo dragged him from his family’s camper trailer by his head, leaving him with a fractured skull and puncture wounds.

In March, a French woman and her nine-year-old son were mauled by a dingo when they were attacked by a pack after they got out of their car.

Six weeks earlier, a six-year-old was rushed to hospital after being bitten on the leg while returning to his Eurong campsite with his family.

The state government this year increased on the spot fines for anyone caught intentionally feeding or disturbing dingoes to a minimum of $2,135 per offence, and a $10,676 maximum.

-AAP

