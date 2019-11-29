News State Queensland Sunshine Coast gun threat sparks police emergency
Updated:

Sunshine Coast gun threat sparks police emergency

sunshine coast gun emergency
Police have released this image of the man they are seeking. Photo: Queensland Police
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Queensland police declared an emergency situation on Friday morning as they hunted a gunman who had allegedly threatened a woman during an altercation on the Sunshine Coast.

The 22-year-old gunman reportedly made the threats a Rosewood Street address in Caloundra West about 8am on Friday (AEST) before fleeing on foot.

Police declared the emergency for an area bounded by Queen Street, Bowman Road, the Esplanade and Edmund Street at 9.40am.

The emergency warning was revoked about 12.20pm, when police said the wanted man had been taken into custody.

A man has been taken into custody without incident and the earlier PSPA revoked following an incident at Caloundra.

Posted by Queensland Police Service on Thursday, November 28, 2019

Trending Now

‘Unacceptable’: Product safety recalls have tripled since 1998
Stan streaming
Call for streamers like Netflix and Stan to have local content quotas or minimum spends
More Australians are being discharged from psychiatric hospitals and dumped into hostels
Tickled pink with settled Test team, Australian bats prepare for new challenge
red symons chili
Red Symons offers an Australian recipe for the 21st century, with a crucial question
Black Friday sales
Potential bargains: Australia’s best Black Friday deals