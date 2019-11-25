Toddlers who died in car were known to child protection staff

Two young girls found dead in a car south of Brisbane on Saturday were known to the Child Safety Department, Queensland’s Premier has confirmed.

Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Queensland Family and Child Commission has been asked to investigate the department’s role in the tragedy.

Kerri-Ann Conley has been charged with murdering her daughters Darcey and Chloe-Ann, whose bodies were found in a black car at the front of their Waterford West home about 1.30pm on Saturday.

She was also charged with possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils or a pipe.

Her case was briefly mentioned in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday morning, but she wasn’t required to appear.

Temperatures reached 31 degrees on Saturday and police said the girls, aged one and two, had been in the car for several hours.

Paramedics tried to revive the sisters, but they died at the scene.

Ms Palaszczuk said the deaths were an “absolute tragedy”.

“I was heartbroken when I heard about it, I think everyone would be in exactly the same position.”

She said due to their contact with the Child Safety Department there would be a child death review, while QFCC Principal Commissioner Cheryl Vardon would conduct a “thorough investigation”.

“Any recommendations that will come out of that the Government will absolutely implement.”

Child Safety Minister Di Farmer said the death of any child was a tragedy but would not confirm whether the family had contact with the department as she could not discuss any individual cases.

“If the Department receives information that a child may be at risk, they assess and investigate that information,” she said.

“Like the rest of the community, I was shocked when I heard what had happened and I want answers.

“That’s why there are systems in place when a child dies which include criminal investigations.

“At this point, that has resulted in murder charges so I am very limited in what I can say.

“The Department of Child Safety will offer police any assistance they need as they continue their investigation.”

Education Minister Grace Grace said she expected state cabinet would be given a briefing about the case on Monday.

“Over the weekend everyone heard the tragic news and we were all desperately saddened by that news and hopefully we will get a briefing today at cabinet in relation to the circumstances surrounding it but clearly the police are conducting their investigation,” she said.

“I just couldn’t imagine what those two little girls went through.

“This is truly a tragedy and we should do all we can to ensure this never ever gets repeated again.”

The matter was adjourned to be heard again in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on December 11.