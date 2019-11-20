News State Queensland Elderly mother finds siblings dead at Brisbane home
Updated:

Elderly mother finds siblings dead at Brisbane home

brisbane siblings dead
Police say the brother and sister appeared to have been dead for some time. Photo: Twitter/Queensland Police
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide after the bodies of two siblings aged in their 50s were found by their frail, elderly mother in separate bedrooms at their Brisbane home.

Police say the 54-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman might have been dead for some time before their bodies were discovered by their 89-year-old mother, who lived at the same address.

Detectives found the siblings’ bodies in separate bedrooms at a home in Macbeth Place at Sunnybank Hills just after 2.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The elderly mother managed to alert neighbours, who called the police.

Police said there were no obvious signs of death, and that autopsies and further forensic examinations would be conducted.

They said it was too early to determine whether it was a murder-suicide, but that mental health issues would form part of the investigation.

The siblings’ mother has been taken to hospital for assessment.

Lifeline 131 114

beyondblue 1300 224 636

Trending Now

A dollar sign that's been cut.
Abandon hope of wages growth, but the banks have passed on RBA rate cuts
Adam Driver Scarlett Johansson
Marriage Story is a love story about divorce and one of the year’s best films
Asking Australians to work for longer misses the point, says economist
fears of recession
How to avoid faded blue-chip stocks destined to crash
Private schools
Report cards showing potential, but with room for improvement
Say bye to Bali: The popular travel destinations you should stop visiting