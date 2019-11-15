News State Queensland Carjacking chase ends in crash, suspects arrested
The aftermath of the crash on the Bruce Highway on Friday. Video: ABC
A police chase on the Bruce Highway has ended in a suspected stolen vehicle crashing and the suspects arrested after an alleged carjacking at Hervey Bay on Friday.

A man and a woman were pulled from the upturned sedan after the crash.

Police said the vehicle was stolen from Pialba just after 10am (Queensland time).

It is believed a woman was threatened at gunpoint before the car was stolen.

There was a lengthy pursuit along the Bruce Highway and neighbouring roads with the police helicopter involved until the car crashed near the Wild Horse Mountain exit near Coochin Creek on the Sunshine Coast just after midday.

The suspects’ car collided with another vehicle before overturning.

The 40-year-old female driver of that car has been taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

