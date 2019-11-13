Emergency warnings spread as bushfire crisis hits Queensland

The east coast’s ongoing unprecedented bushfire crisis was hitting hard in Queensland on Wednesday, with the number of warnings escalating sharply by midday (local time).

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services had issued three “leave immediately” warnings by early afternoon, for fires at: Noosa North Shore (Sunshine Coast), Woodgate and Walkers Point (south of Bundaberg) and Kilkivan (west of Gympie).

“We’ve got another tough day today and there is an extended forecast that we are not out the woods by any means,” Acting Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commission Michael Wassing said.

North Shore residents were told to leave by ferry as a dangerous bushfire approached their isolated community on the northern banks of the Noosa River.

“People leaving the area should take the Noosa River Ferry to Moorindil Street,” the fire service said.

There are no roads out of the community.

The fire is burning in the vicinity of Beach Road and the First Cutting, and might impact the Wallaby Track area soon.

Resident and rural fire brigade member Dave Wright was staying put in the short-term, but had his own boats ready if he had to escape.

“The dinghies are in the water and primed to go,” he said.

“It’s how we travel every day. We don’t be reckless,” he told The Sunshine Coast Daily.

“They are throwing everything at it.”

By midday, water-bombing aircraft were trying to extinguish the Noosa North Shore fire. Ground crews were also fighting the blaze.

“But firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost,” the fire service said.

Sunshine Coast Mayor Tony Wellington said the situation was incredibly frustrating.

“It’s the third fire that has started up on North Shore, so I’m told, this morning, which might lead one to assume that it wasn’t an act of nature, shall we say,” he told the ABC.

As the east coast bushfire emergency moved north to Queensland on Wednesday, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services expected containment lines to be tested throughout the state.

However, fire authorities were comfortable with the resources Queensland had to deal with the day that lay ahead, including 40 aircraft, and crews from New Zealand, Tasmania and the Northern Territory.

There were 67 fires burning across Queensland on Wednesday morning. Ten of them had a “watch and act” warning in place.

There are also concerns about a bushfire at Cobraball, near Yeppoon, in central Queensland, which has destroyed 13 homes.

Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig said the blaze had behaved like none anyone in the region had seen before.

“Nobody has seen a fire that has reacted like this – we’ve had bad fires before, but nothing that’s moved this quickly, this dramatically,” he told ABC news on Wednesday.

Cr Ludwig said containment lines were holding, but the erratic fire was being fanned by increasing wind gusts and high temperatures.

Early on Wednesday, the five-star Spicers Peak Lodge on the Southern Downs was evacuated. Resort managers had turned away bookings earlier in the week and only a couple of staff remained on site as a fire approached the lodge.

By Wednesday afternoon, however, that blaze was burning within containment lines and was not directly impacting properties.

Overnight on Tuesday, thousands of firefighters battled a record fire front that had devoured more than a million hectares of land in NSW, blanketed Sydney in smoke and came dangerously close to the urban fringes.

Conditions were expected to ease in NSW on Wednesday, but RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said a weekend forecast for severe weather and another burst of hot air next week meant “we simply aren’t going to get the upper hand on all of these fires”.

Conditions for Queensland were also expected to ease on Thursday, although temperatures will heat up again further into the weekend.

